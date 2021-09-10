Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDU) Shares Purchased by Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda.

Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. boosted its holdings in Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDU) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,937,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440,266 shares during the quarter. Waldencast Acquisition comprises approximately 8.9% of Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Waldencast Acquisition were worth $30,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WALDU. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Shares of Waldencast Acquisition stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.28. 700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,688. Waldencast Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $10.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.22.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

