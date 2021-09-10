Waldron Private Wealth LLC Decreases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 192,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.7% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $26,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 24.8% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 4.8% during the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 135.1% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 21,830 shares in the last quarter. United Fire Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at $4,931,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $154.07 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.10 and a 1-year high of $157.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.82 and a 200-day moving average of $134.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Barclays upped their price objective on Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.77.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

