Warp Finance Price Tops $180.05 on Exchanges (WARP)

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Warp Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $180.05 or 0.00403357 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Warp Finance has traded 48.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Warp Finance has a total market capitalization of $841,563.41 and $165,215.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00014760 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00009491 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Warp Finance Coin Profile

Warp Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

