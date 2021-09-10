Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.80.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HCC. Zacks Investment Research cut Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 2,681 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $67,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 8,730 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $218,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,504,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,555,000 after purchasing an additional 320,535 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,631,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,862,000 after purchasing an additional 181,390 shares in the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 93.7% during the second quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,978,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,027,000 after purchasing an additional 957,255 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,696,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,182,000 after purchasing an additional 21,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 73.9% during the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,332,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,912,000 after purchasing an additional 566,188 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCC stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.73. 1,136,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,091. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 1.11. Warrior Met Coal has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $26.06.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $227.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.41%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

