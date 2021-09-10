Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WRTBY shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Pareto Securities cut shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

WRTBY stock remained flat at $$2.78 during trading on Thursday. 6 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day moving average is $2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.61 and a beta of 0.87. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 6.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.0473 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

