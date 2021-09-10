Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Receives $136.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $136.25.

WM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 price target (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $153.80. 1,347,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616,737. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $64.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $156.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.50 and a 200 day moving average of $138.22.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.07%.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total value of $278,954.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,150.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total value of $5,138,785.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,291,888.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,415 shares of company stock worth $12,300,321. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,945,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,896,165,000 after acquiring an additional 155,142 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 10.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,682,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $862,214,000 after acquiring an additional 647,203 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,336,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $885,143,000 after acquiring an additional 150,445 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.9% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,290,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $881,351,000 after acquiring an additional 174,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 100.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,929,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.