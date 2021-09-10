Watchman Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Watchman Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,591 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.6% of Watchman Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 63.8% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth $67,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSFT. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Griffin Securities raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.12.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $297.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $289.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $196.25 and a 52 week high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

