Waters (NYSE:WAT) Sets New 52-Week High at $426.74

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $426.74 and last traded at $426.57, with a volume of 2095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $422.98.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WAT. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.64.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $392.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.80.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. Waters had a return on equity of 387.10% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total transaction of $1,216,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,582,548.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,907 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Waters during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Waters by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

