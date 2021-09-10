Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Nitto Denko (NDEKY)

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS: NDEKY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/10/2021 – Nitto Denko was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Nitto Denko Corporation is a provider of electrical insulating materials such as double-coated tapes, sealing materials, masking tapes, surface protection materials and non-skid tapes in diverse segments of industry. Its products are designed to assure safety in offices and buildings, precision machinery, machinery & equipment used in production process, and actual work sites. The Company’s technologies and products include reinforcing, vibration-damping and sealing materials. It supplies a whole variety of adhesive tapes in medical and athletic areas. Nitto Denko Group has an extensive lineup of electronics-related products such as optical films, flexible printed circuits, thin-film metal circuit boards and semiconductor encapsulating resins which are applied to various devices including wide-screen LCD TVs, personal computers, cell phones, handheld game consoles, portable audio players, hard disk drives and so on. Nitto Denko Corporation is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

9/8/2021 – Nitto Denko was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

9/3/2021 – Nitto Denko was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/2/2021 – Nitto Denko was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

8/19/2021 – Nitto Denko was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Nitto Denko was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/13/2021 – Nitto Denko was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

NDEKY stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.17. 1,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,948. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.20. Nitto Denko Co. has a 52-week low of $30.13 and a 52-week high of $49.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.96 and its 200-day moving average is $40.12.

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Nitto Denko had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 9.86%. Research analysts forecast that Nitto Denko Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Nitto Denko Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of adhesives, optical films, semiconductors, electronic devices, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tape, Optronics, Life Science, and Others. The Industrial Tape segment manufactures and sells sealing, protective, and packaging products as well as automobile materials.

