Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Nitto Denko (NDEKY)

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS: NDEKY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
9/10/2021 – Nitto Denko was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
9/8/2021 – Nitto Denko was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.
9/3/2021 – Nitto Denko was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
9/2/2021 – Nitto Denko was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.
8/19/2021 – Nitto Denko was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.
8/17/2021 – Nitto Denko was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
8/13/2021 – Nitto Denko was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.
NDEKY stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.17. 1,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,948. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.20. Nitto Denko Co. has a 52-week low of $30.13 and a 52-week high of $49.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.96 and its 200-day moving average is $40.12.
Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Nitto Denko had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 9.86%. Research analysts forecast that Nitto Denko Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.
