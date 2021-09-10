Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target to $124.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $124.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 18.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.88.

Shares of Aptiv stock traded up $2.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,239. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.57. The company has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.10. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $82.12 and a 12-month high of $170.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.10) EPS. Aptiv’s revenue was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Aptiv will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $917,700.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 428.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,994,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $412,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,351 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Aptiv by 17,807.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,552,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $244,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,880 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,574,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,892,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $537,092,000 after acquiring an additional 908,205 shares during the period. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,548,000. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

