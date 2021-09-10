Wells Fargo & Company Raises Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target to $84.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its target price increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SMAR. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Smartsheet from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.59.

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $75.01 on Wednesday. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $43.64 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.27 and a beta of 1.41.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.47 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $720,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,588.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $490,995.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 416,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,318,759.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 226,925 shares of company stock valued at $15,972,163. 6.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Smartsheet by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,944,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,498,000 after acquiring an additional 266,130 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 7,471,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,348,000 after acquiring an additional 853,946 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,559,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,380,000 after acquiring an additional 87,513 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 18.6% during the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,584,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,129,000 after purchasing an additional 563,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 86.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

