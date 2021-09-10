Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WDO shares. Laurentian dropped their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.75 to C$14.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines to C$14.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

In other news, Director Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.68, for a total value of C$634,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 248,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,150,422.08. Also, Senior Officer Michael Julien Michaud sold 81,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.42, for a total value of C$1,008,317.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$666,705.60. Insiders have sold 381,185 shares of company stock worth $4,695,318 over the last ninety days.

Wesdome Gold Mines stock opened at C$11.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 14.18. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52 week low of C$7.78 and a 52 week high of C$14.16.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

