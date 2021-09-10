Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.56.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WDO shares. Laurentian dropped their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.75 to C$14.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines to C$14.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.
In other news, Director Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.68, for a total value of C$634,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 248,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,150,422.08. Also, Senior Officer Michael Julien Michaud sold 81,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.42, for a total value of C$1,008,317.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$666,705.60. Insiders have sold 381,185 shares of company stock worth $4,695,318 over the last ninety days.
Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.
