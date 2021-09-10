Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMP. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 522,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,651,000 after purchasing an additional 44,341 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,106,000. Rede Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Busey Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 25.7% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 19,053 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $48.20 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $32.61 and a 52-week high of $53.85. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.34.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.25%. The company had revenue of $653.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.73 million. Research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 107.03%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

