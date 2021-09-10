Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,176 Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,108.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $106.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $77.64 and a 1-year high of $107.74.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

