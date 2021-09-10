Western Wealth Management LLC Invests $200,000 in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,962 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 131.7% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 152.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter worth $35,000. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $39.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.59. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $42.68.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 13.40%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.523 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 70.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

