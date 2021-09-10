Western Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 36,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,075,000.

NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $119.64 on Friday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $83.71 and a 52 week high of $136.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.32.

