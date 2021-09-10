Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,986 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,494.2% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $320,000. Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $359,000.

GIGB stock opened at $55.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.26. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $52.63 and a 1-year high of $56.48.

