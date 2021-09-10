Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 282 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Western Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,255 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,424,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,621,595,000 after buying an additional 6,591,848 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,107,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,556,000 after buying an additional 1,323,274 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,939,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,926,000 after buying an additional 700,412 shares during the last quarter. Himension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Himension Fund now owns 795,278 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $132,247,000 after buying an additional 369,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Value Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,313,347 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $420,451,000 after buying an additional 195,208 shares during the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

In related news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,851 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total value of $637,263.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,499.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 558 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total value of $87,633.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,733.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,879 shares of company stock worth $3,655,001. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $142.42 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.74 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.98. The stock has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of -25.12 and a beta of 0.25.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

TDOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $225.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.75.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.