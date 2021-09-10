Western Wealth Management LLC Takes $216,000 Position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ)

Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Western Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000.

Shares of PYZ opened at $88.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.79. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $53.50 and a 52-week high of $96.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%.

