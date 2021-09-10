Westhampton Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $442,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 876.4% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after buying an additional 15,162 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.5% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 target price (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.87.

NYSE:LMT traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $348.09. 24,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,620. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $399.60. The company has a market capitalization of $96.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $366.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $371.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

