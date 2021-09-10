Westhampton Capital LLC Buys 810 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Westhampton Capital LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.8% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.9% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the first quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $240.02. 85,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,536,229. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $275.87. The company has a market cap of $230.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.65.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.41.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 202,102 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.94, for a total value of $47,077,639.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,251,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,449,038,586.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,044,132 shares of company stock valued at $257,735,592 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

