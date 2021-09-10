Westhampton Capital LLC Grows Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Westhampton Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.8% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 227.7% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 26.9% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 212,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $107,446,000 after purchasing an additional 45,100 shares during the period. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.4% in the second quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $3.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $572.28. 33,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $539.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $491.29. The firm has a market cap of $225.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.80 and a twelve month high of $575.63.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.32%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.