Westhampton Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Westhampton Capital LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 5.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises about 1.4% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 53.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,886,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180,099 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 248.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,329,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,038,000 after buying an additional 1,661,592 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 104.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,176,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,442,000 after buying an additional 1,625,879 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at $125,270,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 37.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,558,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,482,000 after buying an additional 1,510,309 shares during the period. 70.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.77.

NYSE RTX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,145,327. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $89.98. The company has a market capitalization of $126.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.10, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

In other news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

