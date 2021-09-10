Westhampton Capital LLC Takes $219,000 Position in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Westhampton Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,855 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAC. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Danaos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,697,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaos by 218.7% in the 1st quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 826,750 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,015,000 after acquiring an additional 567,343 shares during the last quarter. 22.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaos alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Danaos from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Danaos from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.31.

NYSE:DAC traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.81. 7,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,434. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.72. Danaos Co. has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $89.41.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.08. Danaos had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 146.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaos Co. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.86%.

Danaos Profile

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.