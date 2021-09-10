Westover Capital Advisors LLC Buys 427 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,241,878,000 after buying an additional 306,362 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Synopsys by 7.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,608,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $893,981,000 after purchasing an additional 240,668 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,771,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $684,877,000 after purchasing an additional 53,935 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 17.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,580,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $639,290,000 after purchasing an additional 388,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Synopsys by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,389,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $591,518,000 after purchasing an additional 50,497 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Synopsys from $314.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, HSBC restated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.75.

NASDAQ SNPS traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $335.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,699. The stock has a market cap of $51.09 billion, a PE ratio of 69.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $299.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.56. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.55 and a 1 year high of $340.66.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total value of $1,114,924.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,266,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.00, for a total value of $3,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,419,826. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 351,467 shares of company stock valued at $110,053,948. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

