Westover Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $2,769,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 383.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 85,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,814,000 after purchasing an additional 67,576 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 9,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPWR stock traded up $8.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $497.15. 1,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,952. The company has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $443.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $382.77. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $235.62 and a 1 year high of $505.82.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MPWR. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $445.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $474.89.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.17, for a total value of $669,963.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 7,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.12, for a total value of $3,638,985.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 992,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,797,807.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,901 shares of company stock valued at $32,613,305. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

