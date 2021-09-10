Westover Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,651 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,065 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 3.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,860,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,541,549,000 after buying an additional 314,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 12.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,066,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $635,776,000 after purchasing an additional 449,754 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,827,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $442,048,000 after purchasing an additional 47,097 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 71.2% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,148,101 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,813,000 after purchasing an additional 893,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 819.3% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,471,000 after purchasing an additional 960,440 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Five9 news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 3,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.70, for a total transaction of $567,946.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,100.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total transaction of $1,150,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,446,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,989 shares of company stock worth $10,668,310. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Five9 stock traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $173.79. The company had a trading volume of 28,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,233. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of -243.53 and a beta of 0.48. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

FIVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Five9 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.65.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

