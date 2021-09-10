Westover Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.09 Million Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,768 shares during the quarter. Dollar General makes up about 1.3% of Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter worth $1,029,084,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Dollar General by 803.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 983,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,142,000 after purchasing an additional 874,979 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter worth $142,597,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 421.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 787,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,538,000 after purchasing an additional 636,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 24.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,221,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,737,000 after acquiring an additional 627,778 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.41.

NYSE DG traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $219.35. 11,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,095,615. The business’s 50-day moving average is $227.90 and its 200-day moving average is $212.61. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $239.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

