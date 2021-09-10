Westover Capital Advisors LLC Sells 239 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 2.0% of Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 97,246 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 21.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, David Loasby acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.87. 143,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,708,242. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $185.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.83.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

