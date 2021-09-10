Westover Capital Advisors LLC Sells 336 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,001 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after buying an additional 17,808 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 105,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,348,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,421,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $400,403,000 after buying an additional 38,587 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDW traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $200.86. 1,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,253. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $105.87 and a 52-week high of $203.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.29.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 87.83%. CDW’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $667,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,667,672.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $16,166,483.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,746 shares of company stock worth $17,993,133. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CDW. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.33.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

