WHALE (WHALE) Market Capitalization Tops $96.25 Million

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. One WHALE coin can currently be bought for about $15.35 or 0.00033935 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WHALE has traded down 20.7% against the dollar. WHALE has a market capitalization of $96.25 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WHALE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00063640 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00124473 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.95 or 0.00178992 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,331.02 or 1.00232578 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,229.53 or 0.07140899 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $368.88 or 0.00815632 BTC.

WHALE Profile

WHALE was first traded on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,271,594 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . WHALE’s official website is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WHALE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WHALE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.