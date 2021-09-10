William Ho Sells 3,000 Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $108,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

William Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, August 16th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total value of $32,070.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $30,520.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $30,230.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $31,750.00.

On Monday, June 14th, William Ho sold 2,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00.

RAPT traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.08. 237,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,888. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.63 and a twelve month high of $43.26. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.00.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,219.06% and a negative return on equity of 45.84%. On average, analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RAPT Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAPT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 89.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 45.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 99.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 27.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.