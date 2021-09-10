WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 107,958 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,694,088 shares.The stock last traded at $28.41 and had previously closed at $28.66.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WSC shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.22.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.24, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.88.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $58,275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 38,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $1,082,170.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,963,576.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,138,443 shares of company stock worth $614,357,170 over the last three months. Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSC. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 12,952.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.