Winch Advisory Services LLC Buys 667 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,825 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 5.0% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $1,254,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 4.3% in the first quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 13,044 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 21.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 1.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 152,040 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.12.

Shares of MSFT opened at $297.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $196.25 and a 12 month high of $305.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $289.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.