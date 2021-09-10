WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 16,957 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,957 shares during the period. Otis Worldwide accounts for about 0.6% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $11,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,472,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 19.4% during the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 123,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 81.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 242,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,586,000 after acquiring an additional 109,092 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 16.0% during the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,744,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 85.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,361,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,168,000 after acquiring an additional 627,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on OTIS shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.10.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OTIS traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.15. The company had a trading volume of 29,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433,087. The firm has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.95. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $58.04 and a 52-week high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.