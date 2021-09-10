WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 75.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,607 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,733 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up approximately 0.3% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in Oracle by 9.8% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 69,008 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after buying an additional 6,183 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Oracle by 79.4% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 286,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,271,000 after buying an additional 126,611 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 3.9% in the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Oracle by 20.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after buying an additional 2,539,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $5,100,000. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.15. 459,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,683,045. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.68. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $55.14 and a 1-year high of $91.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $2,874,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,866,648.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.04.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

