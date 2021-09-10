WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $12.17 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 48.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,205 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 0.7% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $12,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,942,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,206,961,000 after buying an additional 7,039,559 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 329.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,264,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039,238 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $195,299,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 568.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,374,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,547 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.47.

Shares of PM traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.57. The stock had a trading volume of 105,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,398,574. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.88. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.93 and a twelve month high of $106.51. The firm has a market cap of $162.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

