WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $4.55 Million Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 914 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in NVR were worth $4,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NVR during the second quarter worth $25,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in NVR during the first quarter worth $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in NVR during the first quarter worth $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in NVR by 37.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVR by 18.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

In other news, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total value of $5,143,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,200,494. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total transaction of $1,578,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,392 shares of company stock valued at $7,205,130. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR stock traded up $61.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5,159.72. 161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5,107.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4,897.50. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $3,823.31 and a one year high of $5,332.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.03.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. NVR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $42.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.