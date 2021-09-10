WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.10% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $3,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at about $138,000. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

White Mountains Insurance Group stock traded down $3.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,096.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,305. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.50. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $752.10 and a twelve month high of $1,267.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,128.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,155.18.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to the White Mountains’s investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

