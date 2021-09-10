WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 21,311 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 340.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,573 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,311 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in SAP were worth $3,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP in the first quarter worth about $552,001,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SAP by 178.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,023,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,257,000 after buying an additional 656,010 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP in the first quarter worth about $73,392,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SAP by 11,172.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,188,000 after buying an additional 405,105 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of SAP by 140.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 627,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,081,000 after buying an additional 367,097 shares during the period. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America upgraded SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oddo Bhf cut SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.10.

Shares of NYSE:SAP traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.17. The company had a trading volume of 8,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,969. The stock has a market cap of $179.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.03. SAP SE has a one year low of $104.64 and a one year high of $163.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

