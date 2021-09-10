WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases Shares of 23,685 Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 23,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,299,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 310.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 363.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $138.67 price target on shares of Allegion and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.52.

In other news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $395,978.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,405 shares in the company, valued at $20,405,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,364 shares of company stock worth $1,587,125. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLE traded up $2.35 on Friday, reaching $145.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.79. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $94.01 and a 12-month high of $148.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Allegion had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 65.52%. The business had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 28.18%.

Allegion Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

