WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) Trading Down 0.7%

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD)’s share price fell 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $121.89 and last traded at $121.89. 10,079 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 17,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.78.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 874.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 7,983.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter.

