Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MRW. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 216 ($2.82) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 254 ($3.32) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 264.33 ($3.45).

Shares of MRW opened at GBX 292.30 ($3.82) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.38. The stock has a market cap of £7.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 275.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 215.96. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 12-month low of GBX 161.30 ($2.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 294.90 ($3.85).

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

