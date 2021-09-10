Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Buys 576 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 263.3% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 59.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.61. 87,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,260,257. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The firm has a market cap of $93.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.63.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.90%.

A number of research firms have commented on MO. Redburn Partners began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

