Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Has $51.04 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 3.9% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $51,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 0.7% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its stake in Danaher by 2.0% during the second quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 2,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 9.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 4,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.53.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $4.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $333.20. 37,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,426,989. The company has a market cap of $237.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.93. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $201.44 and a fifty-two week high of $333.29.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total transaction of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958 in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

