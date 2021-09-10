Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Sells 4,937 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,937 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 1.7% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $22,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Dempze Nancy E raised its stake in Chevron by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 4,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.3% in the second quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the second quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.2% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.7% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $96.37. 342,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,376,177. The stock has a market cap of $186.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.59) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.70.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.