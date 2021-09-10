Worldwide Healthcare Trust (LON:WWH) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (LON:WWH) traded down 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3,750 ($48.99) and last traded at GBX 3,755 ($49.06). 101,426 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 104,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,790 ($49.52).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,765.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,726.87. The stock has a market cap of £2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Worldwide Healthcare Trust Company Profile (LON:WWH)

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

