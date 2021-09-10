WOWswap Price Down 4.8% Over Last Week (WOW)

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. WOWswap has a total market cap of $3.08 million and $55,610.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOWswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.82 or 0.00016809 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WOWswap has traded down 4.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00067792 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.08 or 0.00131279 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.31 or 0.00191969 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,617.94 or 1.00200262 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,348.93 or 0.07198172 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $395.45 or 0.00849971 BTC.

WOWswap Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 394,015 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

