WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Director Sells C$9,707,372.10 in Stock

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Director Alexandre L’heureux sold 59,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$164.17, for a total value of C$9,707,372.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,628 shares in the company, valued at C$5,684,878.76.

WSP Global stock opened at C$163.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.84, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.19 billion and a PE ratio of 49.21. WSP Global Inc. has a one year low of C$82.95 and a one year high of C$170.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$154.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$137.34.

Get WSP Global alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ATB Capital increased their price objective on WSP Global to C$150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$155.00 price objective on shares of WSP Global in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on WSP Global to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on WSP Global to C$152.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their target price on WSP Global to C$153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$157.25.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.