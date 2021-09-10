XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $39.56 and last traded at $39.65. 129,371 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 16,682,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.77.

XPEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on XPeng from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, upped their price target on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The company has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.35.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.17). XPeng had a negative net margin of 33.74% and a negative return on equity of 12.58%. Equities research analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPeng by 20.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPeng by 216.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of XPeng by 16.7% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of XPeng by 12.2% during the first quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPeng by 8.6% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Company Profile (NYSE:XPEV)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

